PM Modi backs VB-G RAM G Act, says new law links income support with long-term rural productivity

The government has projected this as a significant expansion of social security for rural households.



Section 22 of the Act outlines a revised fund-sharing pattern, with the Centre and states contributing in a 60:40 ratio. For Northeastern states, Himalayan states and Union Territories, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, the Centre's share will be 90 per cent, with states contributing the remaining 10 per cent.

