New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that India will establish an offshore campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Nepal, alongside a startup incubator and an innovation hub, as part of a broader push to empower Nepali youth and deepen bilateral educational and technological cooperation.



Delivering his press statement following delegation-level talks with visiting Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah at Hyderabad House, PM Modi underscored New Delhi's commitment to supporting the aspirations of Nepal's younger generation through higher education, innovation, and skill development.

"Friends, Nepal's youth generation is full of talent, energy, and big dreams. India is fully committed to partnering in making their dreams a reality. To realise this resolve, we will establish a startup incubator, an innovation hub, and an offshore campus of the Indian Institute of Technology in Nepal," PM Modi said.



Alongside setting up the IIT offshore campus, the Prime Minister announced expanded academic avenues in India for students from the Himalayan nation, stating, "We will expand scholarship opportunities in India for Nepali students in law and technology."