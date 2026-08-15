PM Modi announces AI training for 1 crore youth

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, while addressing the nation on the 80th Independence Day from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort, said the government will work to provide Artificial Intelligence (AI) skill training to one crore youth over the next year, enabling them to acquire the capabilities required to lead the world in the field of AI.
Highlighting the role of young people in India's journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat, PM Modi said, "My dear fellow citizens, when I speak of a Viksit Bharat, when I speak of advancing the nation at high speed, who is the greatest beneficiary of this? Who is the greatest driving force behind all these efforts? If there is a driving force, it is the youth of my country. It is the power of my nation's youth. The youth have an immense role to play in the journey towards a Viskit Bharat."
He said India has witnessed a significant rise in entrepreneurship, with more than 2.5 lakh startups operating across the country and young entrepreneurs contributing to employment generation.
"There are more than 2.5 lakh startups. Youths are working towards this and also creating jobs. The government has announced a Rs 1 lakh crore fund, I want to say to them, come with the dream, we will not let you feel lack of any resources."
Highlighting India's digital growth, PM Modi said, "India has the cheapest internet."
He also underlined the expansion of higher education infrastructure in the country.
"I want to give you data from 2004 to 2014, there were less than 350 universities. Today, we have 650 new universities. We are almost crossing 1,000," he said.
Emphasising the government's efforts to encourage young people to pursue technology and innovation, he said, "We have been working continuously so that youths would be attracted towards technology. We are working in this direction."
Referring to India's recent AI Summit, PM Modi announced a major initiative aimed at expanding AI skills among the country's youth.
"We recently held an AI Summit. Today, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I wish to make an announcement for the youth of the country: We have resolved that in the coming one year, we will work to provide AI skill training to 1 crore youth, so that the youth of our nation possess the capability to lead the world in the domain of AI as well," he said.
Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat before arriving at the Red Fort for the Independence Day celebrations.
This Independence Day also witnessed the National Song, ‘Vande Mataram’, being played at the Red Fort for the first time since Independence.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.