PM Modi announces AI training for 1 crore youth

Highlighting the role of young people in India's journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat, PM Modi said, "My dear fellow citizens, when I speak of a Viksit Bharat, when I speak of advancing the nation at high speed, who is the greatest beneficiary of this? Who is the greatest driving force behind all these efforts? If there is a driving force, it is the youth of my country. It is the power of my nation's youth. The youth have an immense role to play in the journey towards a Viskit Bharat."