PM Modi inaugurates IIM Guwahati, National Data Centre in Assam

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled IIM Guwahati and inaugurated a high-tech data centre that would cater to the entire Northeast.

The PM virtually inaugurated the temporary campus of the Indian Institute of Management Guwahati, which is expected to give a major fillip to higher education and management education in the northeastern region.

The central government had last year approved the establishment of an IIM in Guwahati. This is the second IIM in the Northeast and the 22nd in the country. The first IIM in the region is in Shillong.