New Delhi: Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Monday warmly welcomed Indian investors to Nepal and called for translating bilateral understandings and infrastructure milestones into tangible gains for farmers, youth, students, and entrepreneurs across both countries.



Speaking alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi following delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House during his state visit to India, Shah emphasised that bilateral agreements and newly launched or groundbreaking projects must deliver real economic and social outcomes on the ground.

"We have just concluded our delegation-level talks, guided by the goal of further strengthening and modernising our centuries-old historical relationship, and held candid, substantive, and forward-looking discussions across the full spectrum of our multi-faceted bilateral ties. In this context, important understandings across diverse areas of Nepal-India cooperation have been reached alongside the inauguration and groundbreaking of key infrastructure projects," PM Shah said during his press statement.

"We are clear that the outcomes of the understandings that we reached today, and the projects we advance, must translate into prosperity in the fields of our farmers, employment and opportunity in the hands of our youth, new horizons in the dreams of our students, and tangible avenues for new markets, investment, and business expansion for our entrepreneurs. I am confident that these historic milestones will elevate Nepal-India relations to new heights. The need of the hour is to stand on the sturdy foundation of this enduring bond," he added.



Pitching Nepal as an investment destination and calling for stronger people-to-people mobility and higher education exchanges, the Nepalese premier invited Indian capital while pointing to future academic and aviation links.

"Friends, on this occasion, I warmly welcome Indian investors to Nepal to partner in the economic prosperity of our two countries. In the coming days, we should foster an environment where Indian students come to study at an IIT established in Nepal, while expanding direct air connectivity between cities of both countries for the convenience of our citizens," he added.