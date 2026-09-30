PM-AJAY releases Rs 1,730 crore to states for skilling 2.5 lakh beneficiaries

The Centre has released more than Rs 1,730 crore directly to states under the Grants-in-Aid component of the Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana (PM-AJAY) between 2021-22 and 2025-26. The funding has supported skilling and livelihood initiatives for more than 2.5 lakh individual and group beneficiaries.

PM-AJAY, launched in 2021, brought together three earlier centrally sponsored schemes: the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana, Special Central Assistance to the Scheduled Castes Sub Plan and Babu Jagjivan Ram Chhatrawas Yojana.

The Grants-in-Aid component supports state and district-level projects aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of Scheduled Caste communities. These include livelihood projects, skill development and related infrastructure, as well as infrastructure development in SC-dominated villages.