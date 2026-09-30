PM-AJAY releases Rs 1,730 crore to states for skilling 2.5 lakh beneficiaries

The Centre has released more than Rs 1,730 crore directly to states under the Grants-in-Aid component of the Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana (PM-AJAY) between 2021-22 and 2025-26. The funding has supported skilling and livelihood initiatives for more than 2.5 lakh individual and group beneficiaries.
PM-AJAY, launched in 2021, brought together three earlier centrally sponsored schemes: the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana, Special Central Assistance to the Scheduled Castes Sub Plan and Babu Jagjivan Ram Chhatrawas Yojana.
The Grants-in-Aid component supports state and district-level projects aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of Scheduled Caste communities. These include livelihood projects, skill development and related infrastructure, as well as infrastructure development in SC-dominated villages.
Other PM-AJAY components
Under the Adarsh Gram component, 47,243 villages have been covered, benefiting more than 47.79 lakh people, according to government data. As of September 8, 2026, 18,093 villages had been declared Adarsh Grams.
The scheme also supports construction and repair of hostels for SC students. As of September 2026, 785 student hostels had been completed. The government has allocated Rs 61.46 crore for two hostel projects in 2026-27, which are expected to provide accommodation for 264 students.