Pluralist who debunked colonial, communal notions of history

But it was not the positions he held that made Panikkar a respectable figure in academic circles and among the public. He represented the intelligentsia in the country who felt restless about the ‘Sangh parivar’s meddling with history for political gains’. Like many others, Panikkar was disturbed by the attempt to create history from myth. He agreed that myths do contain elements of historical fact, but staunchly objected to the rewriting of history based on ‘communal mythification’.

Panikkar chose to debunk the colonial classification of Indian history as ‘Hindu period’ and ‘Muslim period,’ which he believed continued to influence national historians. He felt that this approach led to the creation of ‘outsider as enemy’ that gained momentum in the recent decades. He always upheld the idea of a plural society and vociferously argued for an approach that is based on facts and not on faith.