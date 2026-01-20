UAE President wraps up India visit, holds talks with PM Modi

New Delhi: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday concluded his three-hour visit to New Delhi during which he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sealed key agreements to enhance cooperation between Abu Dhabi and New Delhi.



In a post on X, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that he was pleased to meet PM Modi and expressed commitment to foster sustainable development and economic growth with mutual bilateral cooperation.



"Today I was pleased to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss opportunities to further strengthen the deep-rooted and historical ties of cooperation between our countries," he said.

"Committed to fostering sustainable development and economic growth, the UAE and India will continue working together to drive progress in future-focused sectors while achieving mutual benefit for our nations and peoples," he added.