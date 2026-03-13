Supreme Court of India expresses caution over NAT plea in blood banks

"Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder which is caused by the body's inability to produce enough haemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that transports oxygen from the lungs to the tissues and carbon dioxide to the lungs. As India is the Thalassemia capital of the world, there is a need to strengthen blood safety practices across the countryâ€¦ particularly the need for a standardised test to screen blood donations," it said.