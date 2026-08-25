SC plea challenges restrictions on media in UP, Rajasthan schools

New Delhi: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking quashing of restrictions imposed by education authorities in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on the entry of journalists, YouTubers, social-media persons, civil-society representatives and other members of the public into government schools for scrutinising the schools' functioning.



The plea, filed by advocate Narendra Mishra on behalf of Priya Mishra, was mentioned today before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohan. The court verbally indicated that it would list the petition.



The petition challenges the requirement of prior permission for entry into government schools and restrictions on photography, videography, interviews, audio recording and live-streaming. It contends that the restrictions are arbitrary and disproportionate and violate the fundamental rights to equality, freedom of speech and expression and education under Articles 14, 19(1)(a), 19(1)(g), 21 and 21-A of the Constitution.