New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended birthday greetings to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, praising his contribution to strengthening India's education system and furthering sustainability, while wishing him a long and healthy life.

In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister highlighted Joshi's role in the education sector and his efforts towards promoting sustainability.

“Birthday wishes to Union Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi Ji. He is playing a pivotal role in strengthening India’s education apparatus. At the same time, his work in furthering sustainability is also commendable. May he lead a long and healthy life in service of the people,” PM Modi said.