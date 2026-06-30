Children safe after school van catches fire in Rajasthan

The driver noticed smoke and flames emerging from the vehicle and immediately stopped the van. He swiftly evacuated all the children to safety before the fire spread, police said.

Within minutes, the van was engulfed in flames, eyewitnesses said.

Fire tenders from Khetri and the Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) unit located nearby rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control after sustained efforts, police said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said.