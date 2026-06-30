Children safe after school van catches fire in Rajasthan

Jaipur: A school van carrying around 10 children caught fire in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Tuesday morning, police said.
No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident as all the children were safely evacuated in time, they said.
The incident occurred near Kanchaniya Ki Dhani when the van of a private play school with schoolchildren was heading towards Singhana from the Copper Complex area.
The driver noticed smoke and flames emerging from the vehicle and immediately stopped the van. He swiftly evacuated all the children to safety before the fire spread, police said.
Within minutes, the van was engulfed in flames, eyewitnesses said.
Fire tenders from Khetri and the Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) unit located nearby rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control after sustained efforts, police said.
The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.