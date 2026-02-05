Play ground! Cucumber-field theatre sees green shoots of revival

KOCHI: As the sun slowly set on the horizon in a village in North Malabar, a few boys or young watchmen, in a corner of the vast paddy fields covered with vellari vines, could be seen setting up a ramshackle stage comprising a few poles, streamers and lanterns.

As the night progressed, the small stage and area around it soon got occupied by other boys and men who had been posted in the surrounding fields.

Finally, the play gets under way. The aforementioned scene was prevalent in many villages in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts as far back as the early 1900s.