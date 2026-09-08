Planning to study abroad? Karnataka National Overseas Scholarship deadline is October 31

Students from minority communities in Karnataka planning to pursue higher education abroad have a few weeks left to apply for the National Overseas Scholarship 2026-27. The Directorate of Minorities, Government of Karnataka, has opened the online application window, with the last date set for October 31, 2026.
The scholarship is aimed at supporting eligible students who have secured admission to higher-study programmes at foreign universities. Since the deadline is approaching, applicants should check the eligibility conditions and keep the required documents ready before beginning the online application.
The Directorate has listed the National Overseas Scholarship 2026-27 application on its official online application portal.
The scholarship is intended for minority students from Karnataka seeking to pursue higher studies abroad.
According to the eligibility information published by the Karnataka Directorate of Minorities, applicants must have secured at least 60% marks or an equivalent grade in the relevant qualifying examination. The age limit is below 38 years.
Applicants should also note that admission to a foreign university is required before applying for the scholarship. The department's scheme information states that the scholarship is meant for higher studies at foreign universities and that applicants must obtain admission before submitting their scholarship application.
The scheme covers higher-study levels including Master's, PhD and post-doctoral programmes, according to the department's published information.
The Directorate of Minorities' online application page currently lists the National Overseas Scholarship for 2026-27 as open, with October 31, 2026 as the last date to apply.
With the deadline approaching, candidates should not wait until the final few days, particularly because the application involves Aadhaar authentication, account creation on Seva Sindhu and uploading/submitting details through the online system.
The application process begins from the Directorate of Minorities' official website. Candidates have to select the Online Application section and choose the National Overseas Scholarship Scheme. The department's application guide also provides links to the affidavit and sureties and General Power of Attorney documents that applicants are required to download.
The application then moves to the Seva Sindhu portal. Candidates have to select the Minority Welfare Department and the National Overseas Scholarship service. They need to register on Seva Sindhu using their Aadhaar details, provide consent for fetching Aadhaar information and create an account using their email address, mobile number and password.
Once the Seva Sindhu registration is completed, applicants can log in, select Apply for Services, search for the National Overseas Scholarship Scheme and proceed with the application.