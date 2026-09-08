Planning to study abroad? Karnataka National Overseas Scholarship deadline is October 31

Students from minority communities in Karnataka planning to pursue higher education abroad have a few weeks left to apply for the National Overseas Scholarship 2026-27. The Directorate of Minorities, Government of Karnataka, has opened the online application window, with the last date set for October 31, 2026.

The scholarship is aimed at supporting eligible students who have secured admission to higher-study programmes at foreign universities. Since the deadline is approaching, applicants should check the eligibility conditions and keep the required documents ready before beginning the online application.

The Directorate has listed the National Overseas Scholarship 2026-27 application on its official online application portal.