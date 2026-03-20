PKPI requests posters not to paste on govt school walls in election

Coimbatore: At the end of every elections, it been a nightmare for the students and teachers whose school building were used as polling booths, with election officials defacing school walls by pasting posters of candidates and election related materials.

Seeking to avoid this, functionaries of Palli Kalvi Paathukappu Iyakkam (PKPI) have submitted a petition to the Coimbatore district election office on Friday, urging the District Election Officer to ensure that no officials paste candidates' posters, symbols, or related materials on government school walls, which would mar their appearance during the Assembly elections.

Further, PKPI suggested that, instead of this, officers follow alternative methods for placing posters at schools. PKPI Coimbatore Zonal Coordinator S Chandrasekar told TNIE that, in recent years, groups of teachers and volunteers have been transforming the walls of primary and middle schools into colourful murals in many places and he said that they have drawn awareness messages, cartoons, etc., to attract students.-