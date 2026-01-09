PJTAU takes action on 35 students over question paper leak

HYDERABAD: Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU) on Thursday took action on 35 third-year BSc (Agriculture) students for their alleged involvement in a semester examination paper leak.

According to university officials, suspicion arose after scrutiny of records and CCTV footage suggested that question papers of semester final examinations had been leaked.

A three-member committee was constituted to conduct a detailed inquiry, which found that about 35 students—working as Agricultural Extension Officers (AEOs) in the Agriculture department and pursuing BSc (Agriculture) under the in-service quota—were systematically leaking question papers with the help of university staff.