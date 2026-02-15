Pizza maker, physical education teacher, cab driver in Italian mix

KOLKATA: The Eden Gardens was teeming with the presence of the top brass of the Italian Cricket Federation (FCRI) on Sunday. The federation’s president, vice-president and CEO were set to watch their country’s debut at the T20 World Cup on Monday.

The occasion isn’t lost on them so they have flown down three Italian journalists from some of their bigger publications to send cricket-related dispatches back home to ensure news of their achievements reaches the football-mad public in Italy.

Cricket is not new to Italy. In the late 1800s, when AC Milan was founded, cricket had a pride of place at the club but not anymore. Italian forward, Christian Vieiri grew up in Australia and had a fling for cricket.