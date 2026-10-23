Piyush Goyal urges Indian diaspora in Germany to mentor youth, contribute to Viksit Bharat 2047



The minister also called on Indians living overseas to contribute to the country's ambition of becoming a developed nation by 2047. He said India, currently a USD 4 trillion economy, should aim to become a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047, when the country will mark 100 years of independence.

“This is the collective resolve of the 140 crore people of India,” Goyal said, adding that Indians living abroad were also part of the country's growth story.

Emphasising the role of the diaspora in achieving the Viksit Bharat vision, he said overseas Indians could contribute their knowledge, capital, networks and professional experience to India's development and vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. He described them as a “living bridge” that could facilitate investments, exports, business orders and service contracts between India and Germany.