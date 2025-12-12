Piyush Goyal hosts Italian deputy PM Tajani for dinner, says reinforced friendship, paved the way for deeper economic ties

New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal hosted Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, for a dinner in the capital, highlighting the growing momentum in the India-Italy strategic partnership.

In a post on X on Thursday, the Union Commerce Minister stated that the dinner reinforced the strong friendship between the two nations and opened pathways for deeper economic ties and transformative investments.

He further noted that dinner also brought together top industry leaders from India and Italy, during which constructive discussions were held on new collaborations across multiple sectors and on building future-ready industries.