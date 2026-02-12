Piyush Goyal reviews trade agreement prospects with Export Promotion Councils

New Delhi: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal held discussions with representatives of various Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) and industry associations to deliberate on leveraging opportunities emerging from recently concluded trade deals.



In a social media post on Wednesday, the minister said he was delighted to meet representatives of various EPCs and industry associations.



He stated, "Delighted to meet representatives of various Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) & Industry Associations today. They conveyed their gratitude to PM@NarendraModiji for his decisive leadership in concluding multiple FTAs with major global economies in the last 6 years."