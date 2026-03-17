Piyush Goyal, Puch AI CEO discuss voice-first AI for wider adoption

New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal held discussions on expanding artificial intelligence (AI) adoption in India with Siddharth Bhatia, Co-Founder and CEO of Puch AI, focusing on the potential of voice-first and vernacular AI solutions.



In a social media post, the minister's office said that the meeting explored opportunities to scale AI adoption across the country, particularly by leveraging technologies that are accessible to a wider population.

It stated "Minister @PiyushGoyal met Siddharth Bhatia, Co-Founder & CEO of @Puch_ai, and discussed opportunities to expand AI adoption in India, particularly through voice-first and vernacular AI solutions. Also exchanged views on leveraging AI to support startups, MSMEs, and citizen services, while encouraging innovation in building globally competitive AI products from India".



The two sides also exchanged views on how AI can be used to support startups, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and citizen services. The interaction underscored the importance of encouraging innovation to build globally competitive AI products from India.