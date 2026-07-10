Piyush Goyal reviews productivity and governance reforms with NPC

New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal chaired a review meeting with officials of the National Productivity Council to focus on improving inter-departmental collaboration, strengthening institutional capacities, and adopting best practices to enhance productivity and service delivery.

The meeting, which included officials from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade and the Department of Commerce, also reviewed initiatives aimed at building a more integrated, efficient, and future-ready administrative framework.

"Chaired a review meeting with officials of the National Productivity Council (NPC), @DPIITGoI & @DoC_GoI Discussions focused on improving inter-departmental collaboration, strengthening institutional capacities and adopting best practices to enhance productivity & service delivery. Also, reviewed initiatives aimed at building a more integrated, efficient & future-ready administrative framework," Goyal said on X.