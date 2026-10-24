Piyush Goyal calls for stronger industry-academia partnerships to bring Indian researchers back home



"I have asked them to tell us what they will need in order to consider and how can we support more young researchers or our talented engineers and scientific community to come and work and serve in India," he said.

Goyal said discussions had revealed that attracting talent was not solely about money, but also about the enabling environment and the support available within the research ecosystem.

He said India had significant opportunities to assume global leadership in several technology areas, given its young population, skills and talent, and stressed the need to strengthen collaboration between industry and research institutions.