Piyush Goyal calls for equitable sharing of innovation, opportunity at WTO MC14

He also met Kamina Johnson Smith of Jamaica and discussed the conference agenda. "Met Ms. Kamina Johnson Smith, Senator & Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica, as part of engagements at #WTOMC14, and discussed key elements of the MC14 agenda," Goyal posted.

In another meeting, Goyal interacted with Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble. He said, "Met Mr. Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and exchanged views on #WTOMC14 agenda."

Goyal also met Omar Hejira of Morocco to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation. "Met Mr. Omar Hejira, Secretary of State to the Minister of Industry and Trade, in charge of Foreign Trade, Kingdom of Morocco, on the sidelines of #WTOMC14. Reaffirmed our historical partnership and explored ways to further strengthen bilateral trade and investment cooperation," he said.