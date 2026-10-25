Piyush Goyal asks ministry to identify AI-proof professions, says India can lead in traditional sectors



Referring to Indian students in Germany, he said many were increasingly interested in returning home and contributing to India’s economic growth.

“This large Indian student community, full of enthusiasm, seems to be very excited about taking their learnings back to India. Now we can see them not just looking for a job in Germany, but wanting to be back home to contribute to the India growth story, because that is where the action is,” he told reporters.

Germany has around 330,000 people of Indian origin, besides nearly 60,000-70,000 Indian students, according to the figures cited in the report.

Goyal was in Germany to hold discussions with government and private-sector leaders on strengthening trade and investment ties between India and Germany.