Pink Saheli Smart Card giving free travel to 5 lakh women: Delhi CM

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS): Under the government’s flagship ‘Pink Saheli Smart Card’ scheme, more than 5 lakh women have been issued the card so far for free travel on DTC buses, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday.
“Latest figures show that 5.3 lakh women have adopted the facility, with all cards currently in active use,” she said, claiming it as an achievement that reflects not only the success of the scheme but also the growing confidence and participation of women in the capital’s public transport system.
“Our government is committed to ensuring the safety, convenience, and self-reliance of every woman and girl in Delhi. The Pink Saheli Smart Card is not just a free travel pass; it offers women a secure digital identity and a dignified, seamless travel experience,” she said.
“When public transport is safe and accessible, it naturally opens up greater opportunities in education, employment, and overall progress. This initiative is helping women become more independent, which is central to the vision of a developed Delhi,” said the Chief Minister.
The card operates on a ‘tap-and-go’ system using the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) framework, eliminating the need for paper tickets. Women can simply tap their cards at Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs) and board buses with ease.
It enables free travel for women and transgender persons on buses, while also allowing paid use across the Metro and other modes of public transport, making it a truly integrated mobility solution. The scheme is available to all women and transgender residents of Delhi aged five and above.
The card can be conveniently recharged online, and users can track their travel history, ensuring transparency and efficiency. The digital system has also improved transport data management, enabling authorities to further enhance service delivery.
Beyond convenience, the scheme is easing households' financial burden. Experts estimate that each beneficiary saves between Rs 1,200 and Rs 2,400 per month, offering meaningful support to family incomes. Increased participation of women in public bus travel has also contributed to a safer commuting environment.
The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the scheme will continue to expand and deliver even greater impact in the coming years.
She reiterated that the Delhi government remains focused on building a women-friendly, world-class public transport system.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.