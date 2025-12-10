Pineapple peels power new innovation at Nagaland University, delivering top-quality vinegar

Nagaland University researchers have demonstrated how pineapple processing waste—particularly peels—can be transformed into high-quality, value-added products, offering practical and sustainable solutions that strengthen rural livelihoods, reduce environmental burdens and create new income opportunities.



Their study found that vinegar made from pineapple peel delivered the best acidity, flavour and overall quality, highlighting its strong potential as a cost-effective alternative to expensive apple-based vinegar. The work underscores how sugar-rich pineapple residues can serve as ideal substrates for fermentation, turning discarded waste into commercially viable outputs.



The researchers noted that pineapple processing in Nagaland generates substantial waste, despite the fruit’s nutritional richness. Much of this peel, pomace, core and crown is often discarded due to rough handling, poor storage and lack of utilization pathways. Redirecting these by-products into processed goods not only reduces landfill load and contamination but also supports farmers in key producing districts such as Chumoukedima, Niuland, Dimapur, Kiphire and Mokokchung.