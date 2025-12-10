Pineapple peels power new innovation at Nagaland University, delivering top-quality vinegar

Nagaland University researchers have demonstrated how pineapple processing waste—particularly peels—can be transformed into high-quality, value-added products, offering practical and sustainable solutions that strengthen rural livelihoods, reduce environmental burdens and create new income opportunities.
Their study found that vinegar made from pineapple peel delivered the best acidity, flavour and overall quality, highlighting its strong potential as a cost-effective alternative to expensive apple-based vinegar. The work underscores how sugar-rich pineapple residues can serve as ideal substrates for fermentation, turning discarded waste into commercially viable outputs.
The researchers noted that pineapple processing in Nagaland generates substantial waste, despite the fruit’s nutritional richness. Much of this peel, pomace, core and crown is often discarded due to rough handling, poor storage and lack of utilization pathways. Redirecting these by-products into processed goods not only reduces landfill load and contamination but also supports farmers in key producing districts such as Chumoukedima, Niuland, Dimapur, Kiphire and Mokokchung.
Nagaland University has additionally developed core-based candy, fibre extraction methods and improved cultivation practices to further support growers and expand value-chain opportunities.
The findings were published in the European Journal of Nutrition and Food Safety (DOI: 10.9734/ejnfs/2025/v17i31667). The research was co-authored by Dr. Sentinaro Walling, Prof. Akali Sema, Prof. C.S. Maiti, Dr. Animesh Sarkar, Prof. S.P. Kanaujia and Ms. Alemla Imchen from the Department of Horticulture, Nagaland University.