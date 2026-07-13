PIL in Supreme Court seeks stricter probe, faster trials in paper leak cases



The petition argues that recurring paper leaks infringe the constitutional guarantees of equality, fair opportunity in education and public employment, and the right to life and dignity under Articles 14, 16 and 21. It states that students spend years preparing for competitive examinations and incur substantial expenditure on coaching, study material and accommodation, only to face uncertainty and repeated examinations because of leaks.

It further claims that such incidents cause severe mental distress, financial hardship and loss of educational and employment opportunities.

Referring to comparative practices in jurisdictions such as the United Kingdom, China and South Korea, the petitioner submits that those countries have structured mechanisms for mandatory reporting, evidence preservation, coordinated investigations and institutional accountability, whereas India's framework remains limited to prescribing offences and punishments without a comprehensive investigative protocol.