Physicists reflect on 100 years of quantum mechanics at UoH

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad (UoH)’s School of Physics has begun celebrations marking the centenary of quantum mechanics with a national-level conference titled ‘100 Years of Quantum Mechanics – 2026’, bringing together physicists, researchers and students from across the country.

Describing the centenary as “the best celebration any academic institution can undertake,” UoH Vice-Chancellor Prof. BJ Rao said the occasion marked not just a milestone in science but a triumph of human intellectual achievement.