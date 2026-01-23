Physical presence not necessary for registering documents; STAR 3.0 rolled out

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday launched Sprint 1 of the Registration Department’s STAR 3.0 software project, marking a major step in the state’s push towards fully digital, paperless public services.

The initiative brings together 18 technology-driven services aimed at reducing physical visits, cutting processing time and improving transparency in property and civil registrations.

At the core of STAR 3.0 is paperless and contactless document registration, with identity verification carried out through Aadhaar-based OTPs or biometric authentication.

Once verified, documents are registered instantly, digitally signed by the Sub-Registrar and delivered to citizens online as electronic records.