Philosophy meets neuroscience as Acharya Prashant and UCL expert dissect the self

Drawing the conversation toward its close, Acharya Prashant turned to the difference between thinking and insight. Thinking is a natural property of the system, he said, and even bees think and cooperate without language, a point he tied to his recent conversation with Professor Lars Chittka at Queen Mary University of London, whose research centres on the behaviour and cognition of bees. "But insight is not an action of the system," he said. "Insight is the stepping back of the intruder that distorts the seeing." A person already knows a great deal about himself, but the ego blocks that knowing, and only when it withdraws does insight arrive. "The seer does not survive the seeing," he said. "If you have the intention to see, the seeing will dissolve you."