Philips CEO sees India as major force in AI innovation

New Delhi: Roy Jakobs, President and CEO of Royal Philips, on Thursday expressed strong confidence in India's potential to become a global leader in artificial intelligence, highlighting the technology's transformative role in healthcare.



Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital, Jakobs said he believes deeply in the transformative power of AI for people and societies.



"I am very happy to be here because I strongly believe in the potential of what AI can do for people. For us, it means how we can use AI to support better healthcare in India and the world," he said.