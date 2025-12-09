PhD holder from IIT Madras loses Rs 3.1L in job scam

On October 13, the scammer, identifying himself as Vikas Sharma, asked him to pay a lifetime registration fee of Rs 6,500. Two days later, an online interview was arranged with a man posing as a Siemens official; the presence of the company logo convinced the victim of its authenticity.

After he “cleared” the interview, he was asked to submit documents. Another person, posing as the HR head, then demanded money for verification, offer processing, GST, confirmation and other charges. Trusting the assurances, the victim transferred `3,08,761 in instalments.