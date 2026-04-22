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PhD admissions open at BRIC-RGCB

Individuals with a postgraduate or four-year bachelor’s degree and a valid national research fellowship are eligible to apply through May 10
Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology
Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology
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THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (BRIC-RGCB), under the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, has announced admissions to its PhD programme beginning in August across various domains of biotechnology.

Candidates with a postgraduate degree with at least 60% or a four-year bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 75% (or equivalent in the UGC 10-point scale) in Life, Agricultural, Environmental, Veterinary, Pharmaceutical, Medical Sciences or allied subjects are eligible to apply.

Applicants must also hold a valid Junior Research Fellowship from UGC, CSIR, ICMR, or DBT, tenable for five years. The deadline for submitting applications is May 10. For details, visit the official website.

Kerala
Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology
 Thiruvananthapuram

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