Medicine prices safe despite Pharma woes, assures Jatish Sheth

Bengaluru: The ongoing conflict in West Asia is sending ripples through the pharmaceutical industry, with raw material costs on the rise, says Jatish Sheth, Director of Srushti Pharmaceuticals.



While speaking to ANI, Sheth highlighted that pharmaceuticals are vulnerable to disruptions in petrochemical supply chains, as many raw materials used in formulation are petrol-based.



"Pharmaceuticals are affected. Raw materials which are used for manufacturing formulation, they use petrol-based products... If the petrochemical supply is affected, the synthesis raw material will be affected, and in turn, medicines will be affected." Sheth explained. While the impact hasn't been severe so far, prolonged conflict could lead to shortages and increased costs.