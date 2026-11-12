PGICH Noida launches HPV vaccine study

Noida: The Post Graduate Institute of Child Health (PGICH), Noida, marked an important academic milestone by organising its first academic meeting under the leadership of its newly appointed Director, Prof JD Rawat, with the pre-launch of an HPV vaccination study.



The programme was organised by the CHIP Foundation in collaboration with PGICH, with the aim of strengthening awareness and advancing HPV vaccination as a key strategy for preventing cervical cancer.



The meeting brought together faculty members and experts to discuss HPV infection, cervical cancer prevention, vaccine eligibility, safety and implementation, with particular emphasis on improving access among vulnerable populations.