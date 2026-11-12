PGICH Noida launches HPV vaccine study

Noida: The Post Graduate Institute of Child Health (PGICH), Noida, marked an important academic milestone by organising its first academic meeting under the leadership of its newly appointed Director, Prof JD Rawat, with the pre-launch of an HPV vaccination study.
The programme was organised by the CHIP Foundation in collaboration with PGICH, with the aim of strengthening awareness and advancing HPV vaccination as a key strategy for preventing cervical cancer.
The meeting brought together faculty members and experts to discuss HPV infection, cervical cancer prevention, vaccine eligibility, safety and implementation, with particular emphasis on improving access among vulnerable populations.
The initiative reflects PGICH’s commitment to academic engagement, collaborative research and evidence-based preventive healthcare.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof JD Rawat, Director, PGICH, said, “We are happy to support all initiatives that contribute to cancer prevention and improve the care and outcomes of children with cancer.”
Prof. Ravi Mehrotra, CHIP Foundation, highlighted the Foundation’s commitment to advocacy and awareness, stating, “CHIP Foundation is committed to advocating for cancer prevention, particularly through increasing awareness and access to effective preventive interventions such as HPV vaccination.”
Prof. Jyotsna Madan, Founder Dean and former Director, PGICH, emphasised the importance of prevention, noting, “Cervical cancer is one of the few cancers that can be prevented through vaccination and appropriate screening. HPV vaccination offers a tremendous opportunity to reduce the future burden of this disease.”
Dr Nita Radhakrishnan, Head, Department of Pediatric Hematology-Oncology, PGICH, highlighted the relevance of HPV vaccination for childhood cancer survivors, stating, “HPV vaccination is particularly important for childhood cancer survivors, who may have additional long-term health risks. Preventing HPV-associated cancers is an important part of survivorship care and reducing the risk of second primary cancers.”
The initiative will focus on improving awareness and access to HPV vaccination among children and adolescents, including childhood cancer survivors and other vulnerable populations.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.