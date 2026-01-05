Periyar University adopts single-window, roster-based system for PhD admissions

SALEM: Periyar University is set to become the third university in Tamil Nadu to introduce reservation in PhD admissions, adopting a single-window, roster-based system for doctoral research from the December 2025 session.

Under the new system, PhD admissions will be conducted through a single-window counselling mechanism, with vacancies pooled at the university level.

For each admission session, the total number of available seats will be calculated and treated as the sanctioned intake. Discipline-wise and roster-wise rank lists will be prepared and published on the university website before the commencement of admissions.