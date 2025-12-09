Periyar Science Centre set for major upgrade into full-fledged Science City

CHENNAI: Chennai may soon get a modern Science City, with the Periyar Science and Technology Centre set for a major upgrade. A team from the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), Kolkata, recently inspected the centre and gave a positive assessment of its infrastructure and steady footfall.

Following the visit, the team has asked the higher education department to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to convert the 36-year-old institution into a full-fledged Science City.