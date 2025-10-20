Period of Change: People weigh in on 12-day menstrual leave

In a landmark move that breaks barriers and busts taboos, the Karnataka government recently approved the Menstrual Leave Policy 2025, which allows women across government and private sectors to take one paid day off every month. While the policy acknowledges biological reality, aiming to support women’s health and promote workplace inclusivity, the decision has raised many eyebrows, with a section of people expressing disapproval over the decision, deeming it ‘unfair’. CE talks to city dwellers to understand what they make of the decision.

1. Chhavi Srishty, HR professional

Normalising menstrual health sends a strong signal that it is not an illness, as period-related conversations are still often accompanied by whispers, glances or dismissive comments at many companies. However, if implemented poorly, it may fuel hiring bias where employers quietly view women as a costlier workforce due to additional leave provisions. Awareness and sensitivity must accompany policy enforcement because the law cannot change the mindset.

2. Sharath S, HR professional

Granting menstrual leave to women is a great move. I don’t think it will affect their opportunities; rather, it will reflect the company’s core values. Period is a natural process and implementing the decision would only promote inclusivity at the workplace. Additionally, women employees will feel valued and motivated, which in turn will help the organisation’s growth.

3. Monika Kamath, entrepreneur

As an employer with a predominantly women team, I welcome this decision. Period is a bodily function. Sometimes the first days are very painful and stressful, accompanied by a lot of exhaustion, which requires rest. I’ve seen the kind of problems women face during career breaks, due to maternity or family events. I’ve seen it affect their hiring and promotions. I’m worried that the decision will again become a reason not to hire women. The best way out for us is to fight back, ensuring we’re fighting fit.

4. Jyoti Pandey, lawyer

If we look in terms of a general workplace, there are around 24 days of casual leave, six days of sick leave and emergency leave that are granted to women. Now the need to have an extra day off, and that too paid, is beyond my understanding. Menstruation is a natural process, and there are many ways to handle it. I really do not understand the logic where a woman wants equality like a man and then asks for leave. Earlier, they raised protests wanting to enter temples during menstruation; now, they do not want to go to the workplace. Especially with movies like The Great Indian Kitchen showing menstrual rest as oppression, the double standards are appalling.

5. Abdul Sattar, men’s rights activist

It’s purely a one-sided decision. Firstly, the menstrual cycle is natural. Secondly, out of 365 days, there is leave designated for sickness, maternity and emergencies. Now, another 12 days of paid leave will leave women working only for around 200 days, while they get paid for 365 days. The pandemic has already made all of us lazy, irrespective of gender, and this decision will only drive us more towards laziness and ailments. This same laziness is growing the medical market and the rise of fertilitiy issues.

[Article by Anjali Ram of The New Indian Express]