People with status quo mindset real opponents of Viksit Bharat vision: Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said "yathasthiti vaadi", or people with a status quo mindset who are unwilling to listen to any argument or evidence, are the real opponents of the 'Viksit Bharat@2047' vision.

Addressing young law graduates at the 5th convocation of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University in Lucknow, Adityanath said if a case is filed in 2047 related to Viksit Bharat, and the petitioners are the 140 crore citizens of India, the respondents would be people who have a status quo mindset.