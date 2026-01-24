People, progress, and a world in decline

This book review is by Soumya Bhowmick of The New Indian Express.

Dean Spears and Michael Geruso’s After the Spike presents a bold, data-rich, and ethically provocative examination of what they believe to be humanity’s most underappreciated crisis: the quiet yet irreversible shift towards global depopulation. Structured as both a demographic revelation and a philosophical call, the book reads like a time capsule from a world at its numerical peak, urging readers to take seriously a future where fewer humans may mean fewer possibilities.

The authors begin not with panic but with precision: “In 2012, 146 million children were born. That was more than in any prior year. It was also more than in any year since.” This data point becomes the fulcrum of their narrative: the ‘spike’ in global births that marks a high point before a long, exponential decline. The graphic image reproduced in the book’s cover—a sharp spike rising after millennia of slow growth, then plunging—feels more like an epitaph than a chart.

Much of the book’s strength lies in its explicit rejection of the simplistic notion that fewer people automatically lead to a better world. Spears and Geruso carefully dismantle this assumption, acknowledging that many believe a smaller population means lower carbon emissions, reduced strain on resources, and greater sustainability. However, they argue that such views overlook a crucial point: people are the driving force behind human progress.