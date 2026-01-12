Pentagon tightens research security after probe flags China-linked collaborations

He stressed that the United States cannot afford to have its federal research funding contribute to the rise of China's military capabilities.

He added that the Select Committee has worked "tirelessly to shutter joint institutes and safeguard American research."



The SCCCP investigation conducted in September 2025 revealed that, from June 2023 to June 2025, approximately 1,400 research papers funded by the Pentagon included collaboration with entities in the People's Republic of China.

According to the report, more than 700 of these publications were linked to Chinese defence research and industrial organisations, representing just over half of the total collaborations.