Pentagon Press members walk out over new reporting restrictions

Dozens of journalists covering the US military left the Pentagon on Wednesday, October 15, turning in their badges rather than accept strict new rules that limit their work.

The move pushes reporters farther from key sources and highlights tensions between the press and the Trump administration, according to a report by The Associated Press.

Reporters rejected rules from Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth that could lead to expulsion for covering unapproved information, even if it's not classified. News outlets across the board opposed the changes.

Around 4 pm, about 40 to 50 journalists waited together before handing in badges and leaving. They carried out chairs, books, a copier, old photos, and boxes of files from their workspaces. “It’s sad, but I’m also really proud of the press corps that we stuck together,” said Nancy Youssef, a reporter for The Atlantic who has had a desk at the Pentagon since 2007.

Trump's support for the rules

President Donald Trump backed the restrictions during a White House talk with reporters on Tuesday. “I think he finds the press to be very disruptive in terms of world peace,” Trump said. “The press is very dishonest.”

Broader tensions in the media

The rules' real effects remain unclear, but news groups promise strong military reporting regardless. Reporters like Heather Mongilio of USNI News shared on social media, “It’s such a tiny thing, but I was really proud to see my picture up on the wall of Pentagon correspondents. Today, I’ll hand in my badge. The reporting will continue.”

The Pentagon Press Association, with 101 members from 56 outlets, condemned the rules. Major groups from The Associated Press and The New York Times to Fox and Newsmax told staff to leave. Only conservative One America News Network agreed to sign, likely to gain favour with Trump officials, said former Pentagon reporter Gabrielle Cuccia, fired by OANN this year for criticising Hegseth. She spoke to the AP in an interview.

Such protests may not sway Trump backers, who often distrust journalists and support his moves to hinder their work. Trump has sued outlets like The New York Times, CBS News, ABC News, the Wall Street Journal, and The Associated Press in recent court battles.