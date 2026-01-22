Pencil slat sector struggling, but Kollam keeps world writing

KOLLAM: Mention Apsara or Nataraj pencils and most adults would remember their student days. However, not many know that the slender wooden slat, cut to size with grooves to hold the graphite, inside these pencils often begins their journey from small sawmills in Kollam.

For decades, Kollam supplied nearly 70% of the world’s pencil slats. The industry sustained generations of workers and supported many small-scale sawmills.

This legacy is now under threat, as supply has fallen by nearly 50% in the past five to six years. While labour and transportation costs have risen sharply, slat prices have stayed frozen, at Rs 2.60 apiece, for six years.

According to manufacturers, a minimum 20% hike in slat prices is essential for survival, and talks with pencil manufacturing companies are on.