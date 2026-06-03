Cycling advocate promotes bycicles as cost-saving commute option

Latur, Jun 3 (PTI): Amid rising fuel costs, pollution and traffic woes, a cycle enthusiast, social activist and a doctor here has advocated the use of cycle for commuting to the workplace as a sustainable and cost-friendly option.
Dr Pawan Chandak, who has been regularly commuting to his clinic by bicycle since October 2017, told PTI that cycling simultaneously addresses several concerns, including fuel consumption, public health, pollution, traffic jams and parking shortages.
Advocating the 'Cycle to Work' movement as a practical, economical and sustainable solution, he said government efforts alone cannot solve the country's challenges unless citizens also adopt lifestyle changes.
"Most workplaces, hospitals, banks and government offices in urban areas are located within a radius of five to ten kilometres. Yet people increasingly rely on motorcycles and cars even for short distances. Vehicles have become symbols of status rather than necessity, resulting in fuel wastage, pollution and traffic congestion," he said.
On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, Dr Chandak urged people to move beyond discussions on fuel prices and take personal responsibility for change.
"If every citizen chooses to cycle to work at least two days a week, the country can save millions of litres of fuel while promoting healthier lifestyles and a cleaner environment," he said.
Dr Chandak's cycling journey extends far beyond daily commuting. Since 2013, he has covered more than 113,973 kilometres across 14 Indian states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Odisha, as well as in Germany, France, Scotland and England.
"A bicycle is not merely a vehicle. It is a pathway to frugality, self-reliance, good health, environmental protection and a sustainable future," he said.
PTI
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.