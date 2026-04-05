Peaky Blinders sequel rounds out lead cast, first look unveiled

Netflix has announced that actor Jamie Bell has joined the upcoming Peaky Blinders sequel series as the lead. The streamer has also released a first look at Bell, who will portray Tommy Shelby's (Cillian Murphy) son, Duke Shelby.

Also joining the cast of the sequel series are Stranger Things fame Charlie R Heaton, Jessica Brown Findlay, Lashana Lynch, and debutant Lucy Karczewski. Stephen Knight, the creator of the original Peaky Blinders series, has created the upcoming series.

Set in 1950s, in Birmingham, United Kingdom, the Peaky Blinders sequel, will see the return of Duke Shelby (portrayed by Barry Keoghan in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man), as he races to rebuild the city ruined by World War II. This sets off a dangerous race amongst various factions in the city. Duke Shelby was first introduced in the final season of Peaky Blinders.

Speaking to Netflix, Knight said, “I am thrilled that we are announcing a new era of Peaky Blinders, moving the story to post-war Birmingham in the early 50s. We are incredibly fortunate to have Jamie Bell taking the role of Tommy Shelby’s oldest son, Duke, and to have Charlie Heaton also leading the cast. There are more exciting cast announcements to come, and Peaky is on the road again.”

Apart from being the creator of the series and serving as a writer, Knight also serves as an executive producer alongside star of the original series, Cillian Murphy, Karen Wilson, Martin Haines, Jamie Glazebrook, Jo McClellan, Mona Qureshi, and Toby Bentley. Kudos and BBC are backing the series.

The original series ran for six seasons, from 2013 to 2022, and followed the rise of the Shelby family and the eponymous gang, led by Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy). Subsequently the film, which saw the return of Murphy as Shelby, was set during World War 2.