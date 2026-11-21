Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday expressed concerns over allegations of malpractice in the recruitment examinations conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) and called for an investigation and a halt to upcoming exams until culprits are identified.

"This is a very serious matter. It is a question of the future of the students here. It is a question of their lifelong hard work," Mehbooba told reporters here.

She claimed such things used to "happen even during the governor's rule", but it was expected that such "mistakes" would not happen in an elected government.