New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday attacked Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, accusing it of facilitating widespread corruption and nepotism in the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) recruitment examinations and questioned the state administration over "shying away" from ordering a CBI probe into the matter.

Addressing press conference at the party HQs, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi targeted AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, saying the convenor of the "so-called new political alternative" has demonstrated how "multifaceted corruption can be practiced under the guise of a political spectacle".