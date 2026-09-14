Patna will convene a two-day Hindi Sahitya Samagam as Bihar plans massive literary outreach across the state

Patna, Sep 14 (IANS): Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday announced that the state government will organise a two-day Hindi Sahitya Samagam in Patna to promote the literary and cultural expansion of Hindi, marking the occasion of Hindi Diwas.
Addressing the gathering, CM Choudhary said that Hindi is not merely a medium of communication but an expression of the country's identity, culture, civilisation and rich literary heritage. He said that Hindi deserves respect and recognition, and continuous efforts must be made to promote and expand its use.
Choudhary noted that Hindi is among the world's most widely spoken languages and ranks third globally. He described it as an integral part of India's social and cultural life.
Highlighting Bihar's contribution to Hindi literature, the Chief Minister said the state has played a significant role in enriching the language.
He recalled the contributions of literary figures such as Vidyapati, 'Rashtrakavi' Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar' and 'Jan-Kavi' Nagarjun, stating that their works elevated Hindi literature to new heights and provided direction to society.
Choudhary announced that the Bihar government would organise a two-day Hindi Sahitya Samagam to promote the literary and cultural expansion of Hindi. He said prominent Hindi litterateurs, writers, poets and scholars from across the country would be invited to participate in the event.
He directed the concerned officials to complete preparations for the conclave within the stipulated timeframe. “Hindi Diwas instills in us a sense of both pride and responsibility towards our language,” he said.
Referring to the flood situation in Bihar, Choudhary said the state government was making continuous efforts to find a permanent solution to the recurring problem of floods. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had remained sensitive to the flood situation despite being engaged in international engagements, including the BRICS summit.
According to Choudhary, a Central team led by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would visit Bihar to assess the flood situation and evaluate the damage caused by the disaster. The Chief Minister said Bihar's rivers form the backbone of the state's life and economy, making it essential to focus on their conservation and effective management.
He stressed the need for a long-term approach towards river interlinking, conservation, water management and flood control. The government, he said, is working to minimise loss of life and property caused by floods while finding a permanent and effective solution to the problem.
During the programme, Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, Additional Chief Secretary of the Cabinet Secretariat Department, welcomed Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary by presenting him with a green plant, an angavastra and two books -- Maila Anchal and Dinkar Ki Diary.
On the occasion, Choudhary also launched the official language magazine.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.