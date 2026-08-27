Patna sees music teacher candidates sing patriotic songs outside Minister’s house to demand BPSC TRE-4 seat hike

Patna, Aug 27 (IANS): Music teacher aspirants seeking an increase in vacancies for the Bihar Public Service Commission Teacher Recruitment Examination 4.0 (BPSC TRE-4) recruitment gathered outside the residence of Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari in Patna on Thursday.
During the protest, the aspirants sang patriotic songs like "Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge, Aye Watan Tere Liye" while raising their demand for more teaching posts.
The Education Minister met the protesting aspirants and assured them that the Bihar government remained committed to addressing their concerns.
He said that additional vacancies could continue to be requisitioned until the examination date is announced, potentially increasing the total number of posts.
Mithilesh Tiwari urged the aspirants not to worry about their future and encouraged them to concentrate on their examination preparations.
He said the state government was working to ensure quality education in Bihar by appointing competent teachers and that the welfare of students and young people remained a priority.
The Minister also emphasised that the state government was open to dialogue with the protesting candidates and would work towards finding a solution to their concerns.
He assured the music teacher aspirants that a favourable decision would be taken regarding the vacancies.
Meanwhile, security was strengthened outside the Minister's residence after a large number of aspirants arrived there early in the morning.
The development comes amid the continuing TRE-4 student agitation at Patna's Gardanibagh.
The protesters have been demanding several changes to the recruitment process, including a single-stage examination, removal of negative marking, an effective domicile policy, and an increase in the number of vacancies.
With demonstrations continuing in Patna, the administration has maintained heightened security around key government locations.
Earlier on May 24, Bihar's Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari announced that 886 new posts have been added to the BPSC TRE-4 recruitment drive.
Consequently, the total number of teacher vacancies to be filled now stands at 33,274.
He also said that, moving forward, all BPSC examinations would be conducted in two stages.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.